Germany committed to limiting negative impact from Brexit - minister

BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The German government is prepared for all Brexit outcomes, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday, adding that he was committed to limiting any negative effects on the economy on both sides stemming from Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

“I don’t think anyone can foresee the further course of events,” Altmaier said when asked to comment on Brexit and which scenario he regarded as the most likely outcome.

“I am very committed to limiting or avoiding negative effects on the economy on both sides... Any type of Brexit will ultimately result in economic costs. However, the way it is done and whether it is done will have a significant impact on this.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)