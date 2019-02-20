Simple change to Irish backstop can secure Brexit deal - UK's Hunt

BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The British government can secure parliamentary backing for a Brexit deal if a “simple and important” change can be made to the Irish backstop, UK Foreign Secretary Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday.

The backstop, an arrangement to avoid a hard border between European Union member Ireland and British-ruled Northern Ireland after Brexit, has become the main point of contention in the proposed Brexit deal.

Hunt called for “a simple and important change” to the backstop, “but one that guarantees the future of the Belfast Good Friday peace agreement,” adding: “If we can make that change, we are confident we can get this deal through.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Joseph Nasr)