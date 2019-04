BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May must come up with a plan on how to proceed with Brexit, German Justice Minister Katarina Barley said on Friday, adding that London needed to stop playing for time.

“There can only be an extension with a clear direction,” Barley wrote on Twitter. “This includes the question of a second referendum. This playing for time must end.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)