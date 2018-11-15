Germany's BDI: Our firms must still prepare for a chaotic Brexit

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s BDI industry association said on Thursday that it was too soon to breathe a sigh of relief on Brexit, that the situation in Britain was worrying and the ratification of “what looks like a sensible negotiation result” between Brussels and London was very uncertain.

The BDI said British lawmakers should be aware of their responsibility, adding: “A hard Brexit would be disastrous. It would put tens of thousands of companies in Europe and hundreds of thousands of employees on both sides of the Channel in big difficulty.”

The BDI said German firms should still prepare for a chaotic Brexit. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)