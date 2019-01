BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German BDI industry association on Wednesday warned that it was hardly bearable for German companies that London is further playing with valuable time ahead of its planned departure from the European Union.

“The British government must take seriously the rejection of a no-deal Brexit by the British Parliament,” BDI managing director Joachim Lang said in a statement. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaak, editing by Tassilo Hummel)