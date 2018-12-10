Britain's decision to delay Brexit vote "unprecedented disaster" - BGA

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The uncertainty created by Britain’s decision to postpone a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal is a disaster for companies, Germany’s BGA trade association said on Monday.

“What a mess! Only three months before the end of the deadline, companies still don’t know what comes next and what will happen,” BGA president Holger Bingmann said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented disaster.”

The BGA chief said it was “unbelievable and irresponsible” from the British side to bet on delay and the possibility of a renegotiated deal.

If the British do not like this negotiated deal, the have the opportunity to remain, following today’s EU court ruling, and they are still welcome to do so, Bingmann said.

“But with a non-decision, Britain instead risks plunging Europe and its own country into chaos with an uncontrolled exit.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Edward Taylor)