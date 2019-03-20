German conservative: May's Brexit request void without parliament's backing

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - Theresa May’s request for a Brexit extension lacks meaning without the support of parliament and the European Union should not decide on it before this becomes clear, a senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives said.

“May just asked #EU for short #Brexit extension. But without backing by cabinet and parliament her request is meaningless,” German conservative Norbert Roettgen, who is head of the foreign affairs committee in Germany’s parliament, said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“EU leaders should defer decision until #UK presents an approved plan. EU cannot become accomplice of May’s internal tactical manoeuvres,” he added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Joseph Nasr)