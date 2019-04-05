Market News
April 5, 2019

Senior German conservative: We should agree to Brexit extension

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - The European Union should agree to a Brexit extension if it enables Britain to avoid a chaotic exit, a senior German conservative said after British Prime Minister Theresa May asked the EU for a delay of Brexit until up to June 30.

Armin Laschet, the premier of Germany’s biggest regional state, North Rhine-Westphalia, said on Twitter: “If Britain asks for an extension to avoid a chaotic exit from the EU with incalculable risks for hundreds of thousands of jobs, we should agree.”

He added: “The longer the better. That means the Brits take part in the European elections too.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
