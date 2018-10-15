FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 15, 2018 / 8:21 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Even if Brexit deal reached, firms barely have time to adapt - Germany's DIHK

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s Chambers of Commerce (DIHK) said on Monday that even if a deal on Britain’s looming departure from the European Union was ultimately reached, companies barely had any time left to include the results of the talks in their operations.

“If Brexit is disorderly it would be even worse - companies would then have to rethink their British supply chains and prepare for a lot of Brexit bureaucracy on customs,” DIHK Managing Director Martin Wansleben said in a statement.

“Above all the British government and parliament must now take responsibility for quickly finding realistic solutions for an orderly Brexit. That’s the only way to avoid the threat of chaos,” he added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.