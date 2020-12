FILE PHOTO: Flags of the Union Jack and European Union are seen ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - There is still a chance for a new UK trade deal to come together by the end of the week, Germany’s ambassador to the European Union said on Tuesday.

“It’s not over yet. There are still a few days ahead of us,” Michael Clauss told a panel discussion held by a Brussels think-tank. “There is still a chance for a deal by the end of the week.”