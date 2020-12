FILE PHOTO: EU flag are placed on broken glass and British flag in this illustration picture taken January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - There is still a chance for a new UK trade deal to come together by the end of the week, Germany’s ambassador to the European Union said on Tuesday.

“It’s not over yet. There are still a few days ahead of us,” Michael Clauss told a panel discussion held by a Brussels think-tank. “There is still a chance for a deal by the end of the week.”