German growth forecast not based on no-deal Brexit assumption

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The German government’s latest forecast for economic growth does not assume a disorderly withdrawal by Britain from the European Union, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday.

If Brexit can happen with a deal, this would help stimulate Europe’s biggest economy, Altmaier told journalists in Berlin.

The German government earlier lowered its growth forecast for 2020 to 1.0% while maintaining a 0.5% growth projection for this year. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Paul Carrel)

