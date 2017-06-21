FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble: Brexit has boosted support for Europe
#Market News
June 21, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 2 months ago

Germany's Schaeuble: Brexit has boosted support for Europe

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that Britain's decision to quit the European Union had increased support for Europe and the British might learn from that although their time was running out.

Schaeuble noted that there had been a string of pro-European election results recently, most recently in France, and said the Brexit decision may have changed the mood in Germany.

"I think the British will also learn but time is running out a bit too fast. We will see," Schaeuble said at a retail event in Berlin.

At the start of his speech, which he held in English, Schaeuble joked that it was "fantastic" to be introduced by a British journalist to speak about the future of Europe.

He said border controls in Ireland were one of biggest problems in Brexit negotiations. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Martin)

