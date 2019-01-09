German industrial firms see 43 pct chance of hard Brexit - Ifo

BERLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - German industrial firms see a 43 percent chance of a hard Brexit happening on average, a survey of companies in Europe’s largest economy by the Ifo institute showed on Wednesday.

The poll of around 1,300 firms found that 40 percent of businesses did not expect their revenues to be affected by a hard Brexit. A hard Brexit is generally understood to be an abrupt exit by Britain from the European Union without measures in place to safeguard the British and European Union economies. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Madeline Chambers)