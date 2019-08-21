UK's Johnson sees ample scope for Brexit deal if backstop goes

BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was confident he could renegotiate Britain’s exit from the European Union if the bloc lifted its requirement for a “backstop” to ensure free movement across the border with Northern Ireland.

“I just want to be absolutely clear with all our German friends and with the German government that we in the UK want a deal,” Johnson said at a news conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel, during his first foreign visit as prime minister.

“We do need that backstop removed. But if we can do that then I’m absolutely certain we can move forward together,” he added. (Reporting by William James, writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)