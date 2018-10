BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said on Thursday that Germany was prepared for Britain’s departure from the European Union and would tackle the rules for insurers and the financial sector if necessary.

Kukies, Germany's deputy finance minister with responsibility for financial market policy and European issues, was speaking to an insurance audience in Berlin.