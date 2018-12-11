German conservative: No scope for further Brexit negotiations

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - There is no scope whatsoever for holding further negotiations on the Brexit agreement between the European Union and Britain, the deputy EU spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative parliamentary bloc said on Tuesday.

Detlef Seif said the EU has already crossed red lines with the so-called backstop for Northern Ireland and stressed that all wiggle room had been exhausted regarding the European Single Market, the EU’s four freedoms, competition rules and standards for protecting environment and workers.

“If (British Prime Minister) Theresa May now travels to Brussels again, under pressure from parliament, she can’t expect to be met with any willingness to renegotiate,” Seif said in a statement.