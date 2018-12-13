German foreign minister: Leaving EU means leaving EU - Britain can't cherrypick

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The draft Brexit agreement between Britain and the EU is a fair basis for an orderly departure from the bloc and there cannot be any cherrypicking when it comes to the benefits of being an EU member, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

“We must do everything to avoid a hard Brexit. But what remains clear is that exiting means exiting - there can’t be any cherrypicking. With the compromise on the table, the EU has already accommodated Britain. This is a fair basis for an orderly exit,” Maas said on Twitter. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)