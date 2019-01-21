German foreign minister urges UK to find Brexit solution

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has urged Britain to act in a serious and matter-of-fact way to find a solution on Brexit and he stressed the responsibility that Britain bears in doing so.

In a Twitter post referring to an interview that he gave to German newspaper Bild, Maas said: “Theresa May and the British parliament bear a big responsibility for our future in Europe.”

In the interview, Maas said the EU would carefully look at any new ideas Britain comes up with. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Michelle Martin)