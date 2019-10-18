Germany counting on British lawmakers to back Brexit deal -minister

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign minister on Friday said he was counting on the British parliament ahead of a vote on an eleventh-hour agreement that negotiators from Britain and the European Union reached on Britain’s planned departure from the bloc.

“We need a clear statement on how to move forward,” Heiko Maas was quoted as saying by his ministry, adding: “The time for tactical political maneuvers is over.”

Two weeks ahead of the planned exit date, Brexit’s departure from the EU hung on a knife-edge on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrambled to persuade doubters to rally behind his divorce deal in an extraordinary vote in parliament on Saturday. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Paul Carrel)