Germany: We'll do all we can to ensure Britain has a deal when it quits EU

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany would do all it could in the coming days to ensure that a deal is in place for when Britain leaves the European Union but he also stressed Germany would step up preparations for a disorderly Brexit.

“In the coming days and weeks, we will do everything we can so that Britain exits with and not without an agreement,” Maas told the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Thursday.

Maas also said that Britain needed to say how it wanted to proceed in order to get an extension of Article 50 after the British parliament rejected a Brexit deal on Tuesday.