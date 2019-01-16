Merkel open to clarifying Britain-EU future ties text - meeting participant

BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told legislators that she could not envisage renegotiating Britain’s European Union withdrawal agreement but did not rule out making further clarifications on Britain’s future ties to the bloc, a meeting participant said.

Merkel told a closed session of the German parliament’s foreign affairs committee on Wednesday that she would discuss with other EU leaders the situation after British legislators rejected the withdrawal agreement the evening before.

According to the participant, Merkel said she was open to making further clarifications to a declaration on Britain's future relations with Brussels, but it was up to London to say what it wanted after the parliamentary vote.