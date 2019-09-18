Market News
September 18, 2019

Merkel says an orderly Brexit is still possible

BERLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Britain could still leave the European Union in an orderly fashion.

“I still see the possibility of an orderly Brexit,” Merkel told a news conference. She reiterated that Germany was prepared for a no-deal Brexit but would prefer an orderly Brexit with a deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with Merkel on Tuesday to work with energy and determination to reach a Brexit agreement and will discuss it at a meeting of the United Nations next week, his spokesman said.

