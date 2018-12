BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she had used Tuesday’s discussion with British Prime Minister Theresa May to work on an orderly process for Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Merkel stressed that she was still hoping that Brexit would happen in an orderly fashion and added that there was still time for this but Germany was also preparing for a possible no-deal Brexit. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)