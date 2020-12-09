Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Merkel: We could still reach an agreement on Brexit

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the European Union and Britain could still reach an agreement on a Brexit trade deal but added that she could not guarantee there would be a breakthrough at an EU summit on Thursday.

She told the Bundestag lower house of parliament that the two sides still needed to resolve the issue of a level playing field, adding that it was crucial for Britain and the EU to maintain a level playing field for the future.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Thomas Escritt Writing by Michelle Adair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up