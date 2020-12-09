Merkel: We could still reach an agreement on Brexit

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the European Union and Britain could still reach an agreement on a Brexit trade deal but added that she could not guarantee there would be a breakthrough at an EU summit on Thursday.

She told the Bundestag lower house of parliament that the two sides still needed to resolve the issue of a level playing field, adding that it was crucial for Britain and the EU to maintain a level playing field for the future.