Merkel: Will use Ireland trip to mull how to avoid a hard Brexit

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she would fight until the very end for an orderly Brexit and use her visit to Ireland on Thursday to consider the border situation and solutions that could prevent a hard Brexit.

“I have always said I will fight until the last minute of the respective date for an orderly Brexit - that’s in the interests of Britain but is above all also in our interests,” she told a news conference. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)