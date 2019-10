BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s Europe Minister Michael Roth said he was hopeful that the Brexit talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union would yield a result, adding that the chances for reaching an orderly Brexit were higher than one or two weeks ago.

“From what I have heard on the Brexit talks, I am encouraged to say this could lead to something,” Roth told public broadcaster BR in an interview on Thursday. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Tassilo Hummel)