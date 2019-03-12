German commercial property lenders exposed to no-deal Brexit - Moody's

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - Three of Germany’s five largest commercial real estate lenders have substantial exposure to the British market and could be hit hard by a no-deal Brexit scenario, Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

The three are Aareal Bank, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Deutsche Hypothekenbank.

The trio has maintained its UK exposure at well above 1.5 times Tier 1 core equity, even as other German banks have reduced lending to UK companies by 40 percent since Britons voted to leave the EU in 2016, Moody’s said.