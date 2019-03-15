German conservative: EU should give Britain generous Brexit extension

BERLIN (Reuters) - German conservative Norbert Roettgen said on Friday that the European Union should grant Britain an extension on its departure from the European Union.

“The impasse in the British parliament shows how deeply divided society is over the Brexit issue so the EU should give Britain a generous extension to enable a decision,” Roettgen, who is head of the foreign affairs committee in Germany’s parliament, said on Twitter.

“A second referendum would create clarity,” he added.