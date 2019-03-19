German minister tells Brexit Britain: "Please deliver"

BRUSSELS, March 19 (Reuters) - The European Union is increasingly exhausted by Brexit negotiations and needs a “clear and precise” request from the UK on reasons behind any Brexit delay, Germany’s EU minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday.

“Dear friends in London, please deliver. The clock is ticking,” Roth told journalists on arriving for talks with his EU peers in Brussels.

Roth said Berlin’s priority was to avoid the most damaging no-deal Brexit and that any delay beyond June meant Britain would need to take part in European Parliament elections.