FILE PHOTO: A Union Jack flag and a European Union flag are seen ahead of a bilateral meeting between Britain's Prime Minister and European Council President during the Eastern Partnership summit at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union wants a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain but not at any price, Germany’s Europe Minister Michael Roth said on Friday.

“We can’t endanger the peace in the Northern Ireland, we need fair trading conditions that prevent dumping in consumer protection, the environment, in workers’ rights,” Roth told Deutschlandfunk radio.