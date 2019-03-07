Bonds News
March 7, 2019 / 3:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany is prepared for all Brexit scenarios - FinMin Scholz

1 Min Read

LEIPZIG, Germany, March 7 (Reuters) - Germany is prepared for all Brexit scenarios, including Britain crashing out of the European Union without a divorce deal setting out future relations, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Asked during a visit to a logistics hub at an airport in the eastern city of Leipzig how high he estimated the risk of a no-deal Brexit, Scholz said: “This is difficult to quantify.” (Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Michael Nienaber Editing by Joseph Nasr)

