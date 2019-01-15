Germany must help Europe's response to Brexit "warning" - FinMin

BERLIN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s vote to quit the European Union was no accident but a warning sign for a Europe confronted by the growth of populist political movements, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

“The Brexit vote is not an accident but a warning signal,” he said at conference about the future of Europe. Germany, as the greatest beneficiary of European integration had a particular responsibility to help address this “by using our influence to bring about compromise.”

After Britain’s departure, an even greater share of the bloc’s economic output would stem from states that use the euro, he added, saying that this made it all the more important to take measures to improve the common currency’s governance.