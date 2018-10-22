FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 22, 2018 / 10:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Scholz: "Optimistic" that last-minute Brexit deal can be reached

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday he was optimistic that Britain and the European Union will be able to reach a last-minute agreement on the terms of Britain’s departure from the bloc despite remaining differences.

“I still want to express my optimism somehow that we can do it somehow in the last minute,” Scholz said during a panel discussion on the future of Europe.

“The pressure that there is no other way now, this usually leads to a solution - although this is very complicated, especially because of the question what are we actually going to do with the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.