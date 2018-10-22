Germany's Scholz: "Optimistic" that last-minute Brexit deal can be reached

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday he was optimistic that Britain and the European Union will be able to reach a last-minute agreement on the terms of Britain’s departure from the bloc despite remaining differences.

“I still want to express my optimism somehow that we can do it somehow in the last minute,” Scholz said during a panel discussion on the future of Europe.

“The pressure that there is no other way now, this usually leads to a solution - although this is very complicated, especially because of the question what are we actually going to do with the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Riham Alkousaa)