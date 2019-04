BERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz called on the British government and opposition Labour Party on Sunday to find a pragmatic agreement for Britain to leave the European Union.

“It is time for the British government and Labour to come to a sensible agreement to end the paralysis in British politics and to avoid a disorderly Brexit,” Scholz tweeted. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Keith Weir)