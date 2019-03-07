Market News
March 7, 2019 / 9:33 AM / in an hour

More than third of large German firms plan for no-deal Brexit - Spiegel

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - About 36 percent of large German companies doing business with Britain are planning for it to crash out of the European Union without a deal, Germany’s Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday citing a survey.

The survey by accounting firm Deloitte and German industry group BDI found that only 6 percent of the 262 surveyed companies expect Brexit will not happen.

About half said they expect either high or very high damage to their business in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below