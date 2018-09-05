Berlin readies for all Brexit options as cabinet OKs transition phase

BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is preparing for all Brexit scenarios, including a no-deal, even though its cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft law on a transition phase for Britain after it leaves the European Union next year.

A German government spokeswoman made clear that the draft law on a transition phase, a consequence of an EU agreement from March, would only come into force if an exit agreement is reached.

“If we do not get to an agreement - a scenario we don’t want - there will not be a transition phase,” said spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer. “To be equipped for all events, preparations for the case of a no deal must also take place,” she said. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)