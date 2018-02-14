FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Britain must make its post-Brexit proposals - Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The European Union’s remaining member states want a “close and deep” relationship with Britain after its departure from the bloc, but it is for Britain to make proposals as to how it imagines that relationship, a German government spokesman said.

“We want, all the EU-27 want a close and deep relationship with this important partner. It is also clear that the relationship will be different from when it was in the EU,” said spokesman Steffen Seibert. “It is important for us for Britain to make concrete its ideas.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt)

