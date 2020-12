FILE PHOTO: The British union flag is seen fluttering as the clock face of Big Ben shows eleven o'clock, London, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain may have to continue negotiations to secure a deal on their future trade relations beyond a deadline set for Sunday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday.

“In the end, the talks will not fail because a few days more are needed,” he said.