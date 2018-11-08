German conservative Merz sees "major impact" on EU economy from Brexit

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brexit will have a major impact on continental Europe’s economy, said German conservative Friedrich Merz, who is running to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of her Christian Democrats (CDU).

But Merz added that he did not hope Britain would hold another vote on EU membership as a reversal of the decision to leave would create an embittered minority of Brexiteers in Britain.

“Brexit will happen,” Merz told a panel discussion on Europe’s Growth Challenge hosted by think tank Chatham House. “Perhaps they will come back one day.”