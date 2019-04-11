German econmin: Brexit extension is good news for all of us

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday that European Union leaders’ decision to give Britain an extra six months to leave the bloc was a good move and would enable the bloc to focus on other pressing issues.

“Heads of state and government in the European Union in Brussels have agreed to avoid no-deal hard Brexit, this is basically good news for all of us,” Altmaier said in a speech in Berlin, speaking in English.

He added that the six-month extension would mean the European Union will no longer be talking about Brexit first and foremost but can focus on other challenges like artificial intelligence and digitalisation. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Joseph Nasr)