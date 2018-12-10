Market News
December 10, 2018 / 11:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German govt accepts court ruling on Brexit, regrets looming divorce

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The German government accepts a ruling by the European Union’s top court that the United Kingdom can unilaterally revoke its divorce notice, a spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that Berlin continued to regret Britain’s decision to quit the EU.

The European Court of Justice’s ruling is raising the hopes of pro-Europeans ahead of a crucial vote in the British parliament on Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

