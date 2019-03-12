German official: Don't see any opportunity to negotiate further on Brexit

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s European Affairs Minister said Brexit assurances Britain got from the European Union amounted to a “far-reaching compromise” for the EU and he hoped Britain’s parliament would adopt the deal as there was no opportunity to negotiate further.

British Prime Minister Theresa May won the legally binding Brexit assurances from the EU on Monday in a last ditch attempt to sway rebellious British lawmakers who have threatened to vote down her divorce deal again.

“I very much hope that the House of Commons will adopt the deal because I don’t see further chances for negotiations,” Michael Roth said in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday.