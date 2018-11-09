Germany confident Brexit deal can be reached - Foreign Minister

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government is confident that London and the European Union can clinch a deal on Britain’s planned exit from the bloc, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the German lower house of parliament on Friday.

“I am confident that there will be an exit with a deal,” Maas said. “We are on the last metres,” the minister said of the Brexit talks.

“In future we will need a partnership on foreign and security policy with the UK that is as close and comprehensive as is possible outside the European Union. That is why we are now already working on that in parallel with representatives of the British government,” he added.