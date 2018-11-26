Market News
Germany: EU's future ties with Britain to be discussed after Brexit

BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The European Union’s future ties with Britain will be discussed after Brexit, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said when asked about a report that the United Kingdom could possibly join the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Some senior British ministers and some Labour lawmakers are discussing the possibility of the United Kingdom joining the EFTA if Theresa May’s Brexit deal is rejected by parliament, The Sun newspaper reported.

“Consultation on these future ties will take place when (Britain’s) exit is completed,” the spokesman told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

