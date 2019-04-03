Germany: If Britain wants Brexit delay, it must make specific request

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain needs to make a specific request if it wants to get another delay to its departure from the European Union, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that this had not yet happened.

“There would need to be very specific application or a specific request from Britain - we’re not there yet,” Steffen Seibert told a government news conference, adding that he would not comment on various proposals being discussed in Britain.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would seek another Brexit delay to agree an EU divorce deal with the opposition Labour leader, a last-ditch gambit to break an impasse over Britain’s departure that enraged many in her party. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)