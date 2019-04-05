Market News
April 5, 2019 / 10:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany: Key that UK PM recognised Britain must prepare for EU vote

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - It is important that Prime Minister Theresa May recognised in a letter to the European Union asking for a Brexit delay until up to June 30 that Britain must prepare for European elections, a German government spokesman said.

The British prime minister has said Britain would prepare for such an election - due in May - but she still hoped that an agreement would be reached sooner, allowing the extension to be ended early. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Joseph Nasr)

