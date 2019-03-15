Germany says it's up to Britain to make next move on Brexit

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - The next move on how to proceed with Britain’s departure from the European Union must come from London, a German government spokesman said on Friday.

“We have always stressed that a British exit without an agreement would be in nobody’s interest,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

“Nonetheless, it is clear that the next proposal on how to take things forward must come from Britain,” he said, adding that the remaining 27 members of the EU would look at a possible Brexit extension next week but that he did not want to anticipate those discussions.