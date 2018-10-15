Germany: Time is pressing on Brexit, need Irish border solution quickly

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Negotiations on Britain’s exit from the European Union will continue beyond an EU summit in October, a spokesman for the German government said on Monday, adding that a solution on the Irish border must be found quickly and time was pressing.
Steffen Seibert said Germany’s cabinet committee on Brexit would discuss the status of Brexit negotiations and Germany’s preparedness for Brexit on Wednesday.
