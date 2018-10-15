FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany: Time is pressing on Brexit, need Irish border solution quickly

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Negotiations on Britain’s exit from the European Union will continue beyond an EU summit in October, a spokesman for the German government said on Monday, adding that a solution on the Irish border must be found quickly and time was pressing.

Steffen Seibert said Germany’s cabinet committee on Brexit would discuss the status of Brexit negotiations and Germany’s preparedness for Brexit on Wednesday.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Riham Alkousaa; editing by Thomas Seythal

