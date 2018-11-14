Germany welcomes draft agreement on Brexit as 'a great relief'

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday he was very pleased British and European Union negotiators had reached a draft agreement on the terms of Britain’s departure from the bloc.

“That is a great relief,” Maas said in a statement.

“Britain’s exit from the EU is, and remains, a decision that we regret. Nevertheless, we want to continue to have as close as a relationship as possible with our British friends. We have now come a decisive step further.”